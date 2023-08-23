Seeing Bollywood’s BFFs hang together in their chic style is always a treat for the eyes. Showcasing the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan, popular as Bebo, organised a house-party at her place in Mumbai recently and no guesses who graced the occasion with their signature style. Attending the gathering were filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora. The trio were joined by another set of close friends namely businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

As Bebo and Malaika Arora sported long loose ‘Kaftans’, the former captioned the picture in her Instagram stories as ‘Kaftan girls for life’. Sharing a picture while seated in a close embrace with Amrita Arora, Bebo captioned it, “It’s called forever.” On the other hand, Bebo welcomed KJo with a ‘Rocky in the house’ note. This comes amid the filmmaker’s unprecedented praise for his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Check out the pictures:

Malaika Arora also shared some moments from the occasion on Instagram. ‘Bollywood’s Munni’ posted a picture of Kareena and Karan sitting close to each other. She captioned it, “Too much talent and love.” She further posted a picture of her sister Amrita, calling her a ‘DJ doll.’

Not just this, while giving more sneak-peaks into their private gathering, she shared Natasha Poonawalla’s picture alongside Amrita, where the latter is seen planting a kiss on Natasha’s cheek. She even shared a funny selfie with her make-up artist and sister on Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps hosting such fun gatherings with her best friends. She had shared a picture from one such gathering earlier where she engaged in a banter alongside Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in two thriller films. The Buckingham Murders is the tentative title of the forthcoming movie by Hansal Mehta, where she plays a cop. However, the film’s release date has not been revealed yet. The actor will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.