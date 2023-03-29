A fashion diva in herself, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended a promotional event in Mumbai for the footwear brand, Fizzy Goblet where she had a great time interacting with the media and staff members of the outlet. While she received a rousing welcome at the event, the actress was left surprised after she was given a shoe-shaped cake put right next to a real one on the table. While both of them looked quite identical, Kareena was clearly amused and in splits as she got confused while trying to differentiate between the two.

Take a look at the video of her epic reaction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

In the video, Kareena can be seen sitting at the event while the cake and the shoe both were placed in front of her. As she clearly struggled to identify the cake, the actress while laughing over the same hesitantly went on to cut the cake and even smelled it.

“I am scared to eat this,” she said jokingly making everyone in the room burst into laughter. In the meantime, social media users also commented on the video with divided reactions. A user wrote, “who keeps sandals near to cake, so unhygienic”, while another one wrote, “Can we take a moment and appreciate the cake who made?”

“Her nakhre is out of this world, she is the cutest,” a fan wrote.

Keeping it minimal with a wavy hairdo and light makeup, she opted for an orange-coloured one-shoulder dress. Earlier in the day, she was also seen posing for selfies with a fan while giving her signature pouting pose for the camera.

On the work front

Kareena who recently took off from work and went on a family vacation to Africa is back to her work mode. She was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

She also has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.