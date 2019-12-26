You are here:

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif celebrate Christmas

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan organised a Christmas eve bash, which was attended by their family, friends and industry colleagues. Among the attendees were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora. The pictures from the bash have gone viral on social media.

Check out the pictures here



View this post on Instagram Merry Xmas!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:37am PST

Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas with the cast of film Sooryavanshi

and shared pictures on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Kaif is seen donning the Santa Claus cap and posing with Akshay Kumar, who is donning a cop in the film, and director Rohit Shetty.

In another picture, other cast members of the film including Ganesh Acharya were seen donning the Santa Claus cap and posing for the click.

Check out the pictures here

The shooting of the multi-starrer began in May and since then the team has been active in sharing their schedules with fans on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas spend their Christmas eve baking cookies. The duo is celebrating their second Christmas after marriage. Check out the video here



View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas Eve y’all! 🎄 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:23pm PST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Christmas was full of love and laughter as the couple on Wednesday shared their adorable pictures on Instagram wishing fans a "Merry Christmas".

Check out the pictures shared by the actors on Instagram

While spreading the Christmas cheer, the power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol looked dashing together as they wish everyone a Merry Christmas. On the professional front, both, Ajay and Kajol are gearing up for their forthcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where the duo will be seen playing husband and wife. Check out their picture here

(With inputs from Asian News International)



Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 12:24:44 IST