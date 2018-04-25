You are here:

Kareena Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch; Gigi Hadid turns 23: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's wows at the Veere Di Wedding trailer launch

Although Sonam Kapoor is often regarded as Bollywood's leading fashionista, it was Kareena Kapoor who won the style stakes at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding.

Deepika Padukone attends the TIME 100: The Most Influential People gala

Deepika Padukone, who has found a place for herself in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list, was in New York to attend the gala. Dressed in an Anamika Khanna creation, Padukone looked like a dream. Gigi Hadid rings in her birthday with sister Bella

golden ♉️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Gigi Hadid brought in her birthday with sister Bella Hadid in the most glamourous way possible. While Gigi looked like a true-blue golden girl, Bella was dressed in cheetah.

NTR Jr launches NKR's 16th film

#NKR16 will begin rolling from May 2nd .. release in the second half of 2018. KV Guhan direction, Shekhar Chandra Music .. @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu, Ms @i_nivethathomas and Ms @shalinipandeyyy will play the lead roles .. A riveting suspense thriller from @EastCoastPrdns pic.twitter.com/u9tgJiJEBl — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2018

NTR Jr was the chief guest at the launch of his brother NKR's upcoming film. The project will be NKR's 16th film and is yet to be titled. The film will start rolling from 2 May.

SS Rajamouli praises Sanju

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to praise Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated collaboration, Sanju. The filmmaker called the teaser of the film "mind-boggling".

