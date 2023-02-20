Another happy news is on the way for the Kapoor family as Armaan Jain, cousin of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain are all set to become parents for the first time. The couple who got married in February 2020 will welcome their first child and celebrations are already underway in the family. A baby shower was recently organised for the couple where both the Malhotra and Jain families came together to celebrate the moment. The celebrations were also joined by the likes of Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among other family members.

Photos from Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower

Many of them took to their social media handles and shared photos from the ceremony. Kareena while taking to her IG story shared a photo with mom-to-be Anissa and wrote, “With the gorgeous mamma to be.”

Similarly, Neetu Kapoor also took to her IG story and shared a couple of photos from the ceremony. Posing with a few ladies from the family, she was seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nitasha Nanda (Ritu Nanda’s daughter), and Armaan Jain’s mother Rima Kapoor. “@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai god bless,” she wrote.

Among other guests included Tina Ambani and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Speaking about the would-be-parents, while Armaan Jain donned a white kurta teamed up with a floral jacket, Anissa wore a beautiful blue saree. The two had pink garlands around their neck. One of the pictures also shows a baby-shower-themed cake.

With all the group pictures from the celebrations going viral on social media, we can have a close look at the fam-jam from the functions.

Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain got married in February 2022. A reception party was also held in Mumbai which was attended by family members and popular celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Arora, and Kiara Advani among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.