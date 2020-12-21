Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu become parents to a girl, share news on Instagram
Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, born in 2016.
Actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have become parents to a baby girl. The couple, who are currently in Canada, welcomed a baby girl on Monday morning and announced the big news on their respective social media accounts, reports NDTV.
Talking about the new addition to the family, Bohra said in a statement, "I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it’s now going to be an absolute full house!”
Bohra is known for shows like Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shararat, among others. He was last seen in Naagin 3.
