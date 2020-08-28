Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu announce they're expecting third child
Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have two daughters, Bella and Vienna
Television actor Karanvir Bohra surprised his fans on his birthday as he and his wife Teejay Sidhu announced that they are going to be parents again. The couple has shared multiple pictures on social media, announcing the news.
Teejay shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.
Check out the post
The popular television heartthrob too shared a series of images. In the images, he and Teejay can be seen moulding a clay structure into the likeness of a baby.
The actor captioned the images, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever."
A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on
A number of celebrities congratulated the couple on the news. Actors Jay Bhanushali, Surbhi Jyoti, Srishty Rode, Gauahar Khan, and Aamna Sharif all sent the couple congratulatory messages.
The couple is already parents to two daughters Bella and Vienna.
Recently, actor-producer Anushka Sharma and husband Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli too announced that they are expecting their first child. The two had gotten hitched at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 amidst only friends and family.
