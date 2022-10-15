Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi roast him for singing 'badly' on TV, filmmaker shares hilarious video

Apart from being one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry, Karan Johar’s dancing prowess has surely made many shake a leg. Whether on Dafliwale Dafli Baja from the 1979 movie Sargam or Radha from his 2012 film Student Of The Year, KJo has his own fan following when it comes to dancing. However, rarely did we hear the filmmaker singing, and it appears that recently KJo faced a backlash for attempting to sing on his reality show. And this backlash came from his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, who might have given Karan a reality check on his singing. Taking to his official Instagram account, Karan dropped a video, wherein his children can be heard saying that he sings “badly.”

While sharing the video, Karan wrote in the caption, “No fans of my surili aawaz (melodious voice) in my house ….” The video opens with Yash mumbling something, while he is engrossed in playing with his Lego toy. Karan, who is holding the camera, can be heard interrupting him, “No, one second. What were you saying? Sorry.” Yash, unbothered to look at him while playing, questions his father, “I saw you on TV, why were you singing so badly?” Puzzled, KJo asked, “I’m doing what badly?” Yash and Roohi respond in sync, “Singing so badly.” Karan while backing himself said, “I sing very well. Dada has a trained, trained voice, only in his own head. But I sing beautifully. You want to hear me sing?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Pausing for a few seconds, Yash said yes. The moment the filmmaker begins singing the iconic track Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, both Yash and Roohi cover their ears with their hands. Karan requested the two to at least let him finish and listen to him once and said, “Aare hear me at least na.” However, the kids, who seemed to have made up their minds, laughed but didn’t uncover their ears.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently wrapped his much-talked-about celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Currently, the filmmaker is co-judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. KJo is all set to make a comeback as a director with his upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles.

