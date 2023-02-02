Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets a new release date; averts clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II

One of the most-awaited films of 2023, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has got a new release date. Earlier slated to hit theatres on 28 April, the film has now been postponed for three months and will now be released on 28 July 2023. The romantic-comedy features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also feature in prominent roles. Making the announcement on social media, Karan Johar shared a special note and wrote, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!”

He further confirmed the release date of 28 July 2023 with a new poster.

Alia and Ranveer also shared the poster along with the announcement on their social media handles. While Ranveer shared the ‘SAVE THE DATE’ post with a caption that reads, “Kyunki it’s all about loving your family!”, Alia also shared the same and wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.. releasing 28th July 2023. See you at the movie”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani averting clash with PS: II?

It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers have changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

After emerging as a big hit last year, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release the second part of the franchise. The makers recently shared the details of the release date of the sequel.



“Immerse yourself into the world of #PS once again in the grandeur of IMAX! Come live this epic experience in IMAX THEATERS worldwide from April 28,” the makers wrote.

