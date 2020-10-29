Karan Johar's Dharma Productions asked to apologise by Goa govt for allegedly littering beach during shoot

Dharma Productions allegedly disposed off PPEs and other unsegregated garbage on a Goa beach during a shoot last week.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has been asked to tender an apology for alleged littering a beach in Goa, dumping PPEs and other unsegregated garbage, during a shoot last week.

News agency Asian News International mentioned Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo saying that a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office will be sent to Dharma Productions.

In his tweet, the minister said that Goa is a beautiful state and people come here for shooting films. And while everyone is welcome to come and shoot, they need to take their trash away and not leave it behind.

Check out the tweet here

Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office. Goa is a beautiful state & people come here for shooting films. Everyone is welcome to come & shoot but take your trash away & don't leave it here: Michael Lobo, Goa Waste Management Minister pic.twitter.com/78y7By7cqc — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Images and videos of the littered beach uploaded by residents of Nerul in North Goa went viral after which the controversy sparked. Speaking to reporters Lobo said that owners of Dharma Production should tender an apology on Facebook stating that it was an error and accept the fault. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and called it "disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so-called big production houses." Here's Ranaut's tweet

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help 🙏 https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by filmmaker Karan Johar's production house, said that there was a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shooting was held.

"Due to non-availability of private vendors, I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location," he added.

He said his team has ensured that the dumping site was cleared daily as informed and in accordance with the procedures established by the local panchayat.

Borkar said on one particular Monday the garbage pick-up truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to break down and after receiving the information the team hired another special truck to clear the garbage.

"I urge everyone to consider that, we are all adapting and improvising the way we conduct our business during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the best of our abilities." Borkar said.

He said that the issue has been resolved many days ahead of the pictures going viral on social media.