Karan Johar will anchor Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run on Voot.

With the launch of the recently announced Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss fans are all set to get an additional mega treat of entertainment, excitement and drama. Karan Johar joins Bigg Boss OTT as its host. Karan will anchor the drama and melodrama of Bigg Boss OTT for the six week run on Voot.

Bigg Boss OTT, will premiere on 8 August with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity empowering viewers to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the house. Bigg Boss fans will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24/7 live from the house. There will also be an hour-long episode on Voot. Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive edition. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss.

On his new role as the Bigg Boss OTT host on Voot, Karan Johar said in a statement, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

Bigg Boss OTT premieres on Voot on 8 August.