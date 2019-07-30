Karan Johar to hoist Indian flag at 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, says 'it's truly an honour'

Each year the iconic landmark of Melbourne, the Federation Square is populated on one of the most important days for the Indian community living in the cultural hotspot. As part of the annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the Indian Flag will be hoisted at the Federation Square, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. This year, as the festival will be celebrating its 10th year amongst much fervour, Karan Johar will be hoisting the flag.

Speaking about the honour, Karan said, “I’m looking forward to celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne. The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India’s independence is something I’m looking forward to. It’s truly an honour for me to be the one this year to hoist our tricolour at the landmark in Melbourne.”

During the 10 days of celebration of Indian cinema with courage as its central theme this year, the key highlight of the festival is the annual flag hoisting. Also present in the company will the High Commissioner of India in Australia and The Mayor of Melbourne.

Shah Rukh Khan will serve as the chief guest at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He will open the IFFM on 8 August along with the other festival guests and in the company of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

The festival will run through 17 August.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 16:39:42 IST