Karan Johar teases Dharma Productions' first horror film project; details to be revealed on 10 June

After treating the audience with one romantic film after another over the years, producer-director Karan Johar is now trying his hands on a horror project.

The filmmaker on Friday announced that his production house Dharma Productions is "anchoring" a horror film. Posting the announcement on Instagram, Karan promised to share more details about the upcoming project on 10 June.

The film which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to hit the screens on 15 November.

Check out the announcement here:

While details about the project are under wraps, speculations are rife that it's going to star Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier, in January, it was reported that Kaushal and Pednekar are to team up for a Johar film in the horror genre.

Johar will be next directing Takht, starrring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. He has a few releases like Good News, the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Shershaah, and Brahmastra lined up as well.

Johar is also roped in to host a dating show titled 'What the love? with Karan Johar' on Netflix.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 10:30:29 IST

