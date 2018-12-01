Karan Johar shares Simmba's new poster, Shah Rukh Khan attends Suhana's play: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan shares picture with daughter, Suhana Khan at her play Juliet

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a supportive father. Whether Suhana, Aryan or Abram, the actor has always managed to take time off from his busy schedule to make time for his children. Recently, Khan shared a picture with Suhana after her play titled Juliet, in London.

Karan Johar teases Simmba trailer with new poster

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba has been one of the most anticipated films of 2018. While Simmba will have director Rohit Shetty's touch of action and romance, Sara's performance is sure to be under the scanner since it will be her second film in a span of only a few weeks. Johar, whose Dharma Productions is backing the project, recently gave an Instagram story teases the release of the trailer with a new poster. The poster depicts a man (probably Ranveer) looking at a police uniform.

Baahubali team at Tokyo Comic Con

Baahubali cast member, Rana Daggubati was present at the Tokyo Comic Con where the actor spoke to fans about the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Mumbai's welfare drive, Aamchi Magical Mumbai

Thank u sir @Dev_Fadnavis for making me a part of Mumbai 2.0. This is our city and we will do everything with you to make it more creative, competitive & culturally inclusive. Aamchi Magical Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/2pOMcyeGX7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan has been a brand ambassador for many brands, festivals and even locations. The actor recently posted a picture with Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a mark to launch Mumbai's welfare drive titled Aamchi Magical Mumbai, which aims at enhancing the city culturally and creatively.

Siddharth Roy Kapur to make a film based on 'Bhule Bhatke Tiwari'

Siddharth Roy Kapur to make a film on Kumbh Mela’s famed ‘Bhule Bhatke Tiwari’, as Rajaram Tiwari was popularly called... He helped reunite people lost in Kumbh Mela... Umesh Tiwari, his son, now carries forward this distinctive legacy. pic.twitter.com/yeirgnz09c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2018

Siddharth Roy Kapur's comparitively new production house, Roy Kapur Films seems to be making interesting choices for the scripts that they are finalising. News reports now state that Kapur will be next working on Rajaram Tiwari's narrative. Tiwari was popular as he would help reunite people in the formidable Kumbh Mela. His son, now carries ahead this unique legacy.

Kubbra Sait shares throwback picture of Sacred Games' Cuckoo with a special message

Kubbra Sait rose to stardom with her portrayal of the feisty transgender character of Cuckoo in Netflix's Sacred Games. The actor received critical acclaim for depicting the character with so much compassion and empathy. Sait shared pictures of her get up as Cuckoo which the actress clicked in the make-up room right before entering the set.

Malaika Arora gives Instagram story clarifying speculations on MA pendant

Malaika Arora recently posted an Instagram story thanking friend Vahbiz Mehta for her MA pendant. When Arora had posted a picture with it, many fans had speculated that the piece of jewelry was a confirmation of the couple as the intials M and A stand for Malaika and Arjun. Arora recently posted another picture, clarifying that the pendant is actually an acronym of her full name i.e, Malaika Arora.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Deepika Padukone's ensemble for her Mumbai wedding reception

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 28, 2018 at 7:00am PST #DeepVeer took the world by storm when they got marries in the picturesque Lake Como. The stars had a strict security set-up, disallowing anyone to take inside-pictures of the events. However, the couple shared certain endearing images later. Ranveer and Deepika's wedding reception in Mumbai had them looking regal in colour coordinated outfits. In the designers' video, they reveal that the actress' outfit took 16,000 man-hours to make.

