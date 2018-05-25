You are here:

Karan Johar rings in his 46th birthday; Varun Dhawan recreates viral Race 3 dialogue: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

May,25 2018 14:40:48 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Celebrities wish Karan Johar on his 46th birthday

Bollywood's BFF, Karan Johar turns a year older today. On the occasion, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra wished the director-producer on social media. Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza recreate Daisy Shah's viral Race 3 dialogue

It looks like the makers of Race 3 have realised that the memes won't stop so they might as well go with the flow and laugh with the crowd.

Swara Bhasker knows how to take a joke

Swara Bhasker, who is channeling her inner fashionista for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, took to Instagram to acknowledge an uncanny similarity between her and the Nirma girl. Ajay Devgn trolls Kajol on Twitter

Kajol's wax statue was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol standing next to her statue with a cheeky comment.

Preity Zinta's starry throwback

 

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 14:47 PM

