Karan Johar rings in his 46th birthday; Varun Dhawan recreates viral Race 3 dialogue: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Celebrities wish Karan Johar on his 46th birthday
May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you ✨ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 25, 2018
Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. ❤️❤️❤️ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018
Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must’ve done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back karan. Thank you for being you. Miss you ❤️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on
Bollywood's BFF, Karan Johar turns a year older today. On the occasion, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra wished the director-producer on social media. Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza recreate Daisy Shah's viral Race 3 dialogue
When @Varun_dvn and I are in a serious discussion about DANCE @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @RameshTaurani @ShahDaisy25 #Noneofyourbusiness #Race3 pic.twitter.com/WVzs3gpYwG — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) May 24, 2018
It looks like the makers of Race 3 have realised that the memes won't stop so they might as well go with the flow and laugh with the crowd.
Swara Bhasker knows how to take a joke
Very observant I must say guys. @ministry_of_bollywood Reminded me of my childhood ambition! I always wanted to be the “washing powder Nirma child!” @chandiniw @saracapela @hot.hair.balloon #Repost @movietalkies with @get_repost ・・・ LOL! Was #SwaraBhasker's look inspired by #NirmaGirl? #SwaraBhaskar #funny #funnymemes #VeereDiWedding #lol #bollywoodmemes
Swara Bhasker, who is channeling her inner fashionista for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, took to Instagram to acknowledge an uncanny similarity between her and the Nirma girl. Ajay Devgn trolls Kajol on Twitter
Meet the silent Kajol pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018
Kajol's wax statue was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol standing next to her statue with a cheeky comment.
Preity Zinta's starry throwback
