Celebrities wish Karan Johar on his 46th birthday

May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you ✨ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 25, 2018

Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. ❤️❤️❤️ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018

Bollywood's BFF, Karan Johar turns a year older today. On the occasion, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra wished the director-producer on social media. Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza recreate Daisy Shah's viral Race 3 dialogue

It looks like the makers of Race 3 have realised that the memes won't stop so they might as well go with the flow and laugh with the crowd.

Swara Bhasker knows how to take a joke

Swara Bhasker, who is channeling her inner fashionista for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, took to Instagram to acknowledge an uncanny similarity between her and the Nirma girl. Ajay Devgn trolls Kajol on Twitter

Meet the silent Kajol pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018

Kajol's wax statue was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Ajay Devgn shared a video of Kajol standing next to her statue with a cheeky comment.

Preity Zinta's starry throwback

