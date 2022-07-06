Ranbir Kapoor has thrice made an appearance on Koffee With Karan. He is set to appear as the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s production Brahmastra.

It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor has refused to appear in the latest season of Koffee With Karan out of fear that he might say end up saying something that could land him in trouble. Just ahead of the show’s premiere on 7 July, Karan Johar has revealed the only condition that could persuade the Rockstar actor to appear on the chat show.

In an interview to NDTV, Johar recalled Ranbir Kapoor’s opinion on appearing at the chat show. “He's a really close friend of mine. He said 'If I say something, kuchh gadbad ho jaega (something will go wrong) so I'm not coming”, said Johar.

The Ae DIl Hai Mushkil director also revealed the one thing that could make the Kapoor scion be a part of the show. “'You pay me what you're getting, then I'll come,'” was what the actor said, according to Johar.

"I said 'why should I pay you? I'm not paying you'. I’m paying you enough for the movies you’re doing," the director-producer added. Johar also stated that any actor should not come to the show just become they are friends with him, but should make an appearance only if they wish to.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt is among the first guests in the show's new season. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who tied the knot with Kapoor in April. She recently announced that she was expecting her first child. Bhatt is set to appear on the couch with her Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.

Snippets from the promos show the Gully Boy actors having a blast on the sets of the show. A video shared by Johar shows them recreating a popular scene from his 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Watch:

