Karan Johar 'proud' of Student of the Year alumni; Amitabh Bachchan shares Thugs of Hindostan poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Karan Johar reminisces on the sixth anniversary of Student of the Year

Student of the Year marked Karan Johar's ambitious project which promised to bring on screen three of best actors that new age Bollywood had to offer. With Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, the film created considerable buzz in the media. Karan recently posted a small clip of the film stating that he was really proud of the three actors.

Amitabh Bachchan shares new poster of Thugs of Hindostan

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan has been garnering attention ever since the release of the motion posters. The film's plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which follows Ameer Ali whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s. The new poster features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Tanishaa Mukherji shares picture with sister Kajol on the occasion of Navami

The occassion of Durga Puja has always been a huge deal for Bengalis all over the world. Kajol and Rani are two celebrities who have always made it a point to celebrate the festival with aplomb. This year, actress Tanishaa Mukherji, Kajol's sister, posted a picture at the Durga pandal on Ramnavami.

#ramnavmi and #happydussehra To everyone one #tanishaamukerji #festival #feelingblessed

Anumpam Kher makes his colleagues on set of NBC's New Amsterdam mouth Hindi tongue twisters

Anupam Kher has recently been quite busy shooting for NBC's medical drama, New Amsterdam. In a video posted on Twitter, the actor can be seen asking fellow co-stars Tyler Labine and Ryan Eggold to repeat a Hindi tongue twister after him. To his surprise, both Eggold and Labine say the phrase several times perfectly.

I am trying to teach Hindi to my friends & co actors #RyanEggold & @tlabine. They shocked me when they effortlessly repeated a very difficult Hindi tongue twister. Try saying #LalaGopGapangumDas thrice without fumbling. Love them. #लालागोपगपंगमदास @NBCNewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/01KAEMdXCs — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 19, 2018

Juhi Chawla posts throwback picture of being styled by Rekha

Juhi Chawla shared a throwback picture with her fans where she confessed having been styled by actress Rekha for a particular photo shoot. Rekha has often been considered one of the most style-conscious icons of her time. Reminiscing about the "good old days", Chawla mentioned she was styled by Rekha from head to toe.

Someone sent me this today morning I vividly remember how the Diva herself, Rekhaji had styled me for this particular photoshoot from top to toe, Make-up, hair & outfits Good old days beat that

