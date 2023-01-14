Karan Johar on Student Of The Year: 'Despite earning more than Rs 70 crores, we were still down by Rs 15-20 crores'

It has been a little over 10 years since we all met Rohan, Shanaya, and Abhimanyu in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. The film also marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan and we can say they did leave an impression. With more than a decade since its release, the romantic-comedy coming-of-age film still continues to remain very close to everyone’s hearts. While it is known that the film was a big hit and made a good box office collection, it has now come to the front that Student of the Year didn’t surpass its expenses and thus failed financially.

Karan Johar, who is quite close to the film, recently spoke about the same and revealed details about the film’s income. Notably, Johar also treats the lead cast as his family.

SOTY’s earnings went down by Rs 15-20 crore: Karan Johar

In his latest interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the popular filmmaker spoke about how films are facing losses, despite doing good on the big screen.

Noting that films do well in terms of perception and not finances, Karan Johar recalled how Student of the Year managed to earn a whopping sum of over Rs 70 crores but didn’t surpass its expenses.

“Despite earning more than Rs 70 crores, we were still down by Rs 15-20 crores. Though we had signed three-film contracts with the actors, we made films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and 2 States with Alia, Varun, and Siddharth. Due to the subsidised budgets as per our contracts, the shortfall eventually got covered,” he added.

On the work front

Presently, the filmmaker is going through a very busy phase and has a long list of projects in the pipeline. After producing films like Brahmastra and Govinda Naam Mera last year, Karan Johar is working on his latest directorial venture i.e., Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will be hitting screens in April 2023.

