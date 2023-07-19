Karan Johar announced the release date of his upcoming production Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, as December 15 this year. But Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, also happens to release on that day. This seems to have upset Johar as he shared his thoughts on this clash on his Threads.

He wrote- “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

Netizens aren’t happy with this statement of the filmmaker and My Brother Nikhil director Onir too took a subtle dig at Johar with his latest tweet. He took a dig at Johar and wrote- “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive — iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2023

Johar is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani that releases this month on 28th and stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.