Back in 2017, when Karan Johar invited Kangana Ranaut to his show Koffee With Karan, the actress called the filmmaker a ‘movie-mafia’ and ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’. Ever since then, the debate around that topic has been fueled to no extent. In a throwback interview that was reshared by a user on social media, the filmmaker said, “I don’t think she’s understood the entirety of that statement. Because what is nepotism?

He added, “I didn’t get what she meant. When she said movie mafia, what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that maybe because I am not interested in working with her. That doesn’t make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion.”

Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

While Kangana Ranaut has been delivering some stellar performances as an actor, she is also being at the top of her game as a producer. And her recent production Tiku Weds Sheru has been quite talked about, the film has been immensely loved as it was released on the OTT space a few days back. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, the viewers loved the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

Love has been the core essence and emotion of a Karan Johar film. Shah Rukh Khan once said in an interview that all stories are love stories. His name pops up here since he is the one to have redefined the genre, and also the one who presents the teaser of Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

This is the filmmaker’s 25th year in films. It has been a long journey at the movies, with Koffee With Karan in between, and bidding adieu to the letter K, at least on celluloid.

Talking of the teaser of his latest film, it shows stunning shots of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dancing in extravagant costumes amid exuberant landscapes with all their energy and excitement. And of course, it’s followed by emotions, drama, and tears. The film also stars veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. All three add warmth and intensity to the narrative.

