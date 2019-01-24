Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: While hosting, often your subconscious takes a backseat

Following the controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee with Karan episode, Karan Johar said that he apologised for the what had happened and took responsibility for asking the questions that he did. In an interaction with News18, Johar spoke about the controversy in detail.

#EXCLUSIVE –When you’re hosting a show there are so many things that you’re doing. Very often I’ve watched a show of mine much later and said, what was I thinking when I said that, what was going through my mind: @karanjohar. | #SexismDebate pic.twitter.com/EXrG8ML0ed — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2019

Karan Johar said that when playing a host of a show, one's subconscious mind takes a backseat and the persona of the host takes over."When you’re hosting a show there are so many things that you’re doing. Very often I’ve watched a show of mine much later and said, what was I thinking when I said that, what was going through my mind". He added that during the filming of the erstwhile episode, he had not felt uncomfortable.

He said that he apologises for the ensuing events following the episode, but also iterated that the format of Koffee with Karan is not for serious discourse and is meant to be frivolous show.

Pandya and Rahul were widely slammed for their disparaging remarks on the show. After the controversy, the episode featuring the two cricketers was taken down by Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the provisional suspension levied on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments labelled 'misogynistic' and 'racist' on Koffee with Karan, has been revoked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after the duo was sent back home from Australia, reports The Times of India.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 18:31:44 IST