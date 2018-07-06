Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit to reunite on small screen for special episode of her reality show Dance Deewane

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Karan Johar will reunite on the small screen after co-judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for an episode of Dance Deewane, a reality dance show that currently airs on Colors TV, according to a DNA report.

The Dhak-Dhak girl, known for her passion for dance, is one of the judges on the show in which participants from three generations compete against each other.

Karan Johar, along with his Dhadak actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, will visit the sets of Dance Deewane on 10 June. On co-judging Jhalak with Karan Johar, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress had said that she misses the filmmaker and his sense of humour on the sets of the show, DNA reported.

Dance Deewane's first season is being judged by Madhuri, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

The Bollywood actress, known for her stunning performances in films like Tezaab, Devdas and Anjaam, was recently seen in her Marathi debut, Bucket List. She also stars in Karan Johar's upcoming mega movie Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is set in the 1940s against the backdrop of the partition.

The film will reunite '90s stars Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt who have previously been paired in hits like Khalnayak and Saajan.

