The Yash Johar Foundation will help initiate the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry.

Karan Johar on Friday, 18 June, announced the launch of the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been created in memory of his father. The foundation has been set up to improve the quality of life for people in Indian film industry, especially during these difficult times amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Karan shared a special video highlighting many old photos of Yash Johar with his industry colleagues. In the video, Karan updated his fans and followers that this foundation will work towards offering better access to opportunities in education, health and building financial stability.

“This has been a true labour of love created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy. I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, aim to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry (sic),” read the post.

Karan added that this foundation will help initiate the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry. He also ensured immediate solutions to help people dealing with the ongoing global pandemic and crisis.

KARAN JOHAR LAUNCHES YASH JOHAR FOUNDATION... "Proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up with the aim to improve the quality of life for people in the #Indian entertainment industry": #KaranJohar#YashJoharFoundation #YJF pic.twitter.com/W4Ieo81FbW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2021

Minutes after Karan shared the video, his friends from the industry dropped heart emoticons on the post. Dia Mirza, Tanisha Mukerji, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Delnaaz Irani and others showered him with praises and sent love.

Yash Johar was a famous film producer, who will always be remembered for movies like Guide, Jewel Thief, Prem Pujari, Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others. He had also founded the Dharma Productions in 1976 and made films that were appreciated for lavish sets and exotic locations.