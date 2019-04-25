Karan Johar, Kajol to feature as celebrity guests in upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kajol, who was last seen in Helicopter Eela, will feature as a celebrity guest along with Karan Johar on The Kapil Sharma Show. A brief promo of the upcoming episode was shared by Sony TV on Twitter.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a segment will ask Johar to imagine himself as the country's Prime Minister and select the people who would hold key positions in his cabinet. The producer said that he would want Akshay Kumar in the Health Ministry as he is "fittest person in the industry", followed by Varun Dhawan, who would take charge of the "Ministry of Social Media". Kareena Kapoor Khan would be the "Minister of Gossip", and Sonam Kapoor the "Minister of Fashion."

He also said that he would pick himself as the "house party minister" as he considers himself one of the best hosts in Bollywood. This prompted Kajol to cheekily call him a "show-off minister."

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled to air this weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 15:32:37 IST

