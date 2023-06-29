Filmmaker Karan Johar and the RRR duo Ram Charan and Junior NTR have been invited to become the members of The Academy. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a list of 398 new members. The other names in the list are Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Chaitanya Tamhane, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Academy award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. As far as Johar is concerned, he was recently felicitated by the British Parliament for his contribution to Hindi Cinema.

Talking about his feat, the filmmaker wrote- “Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

He added, “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.