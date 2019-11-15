You are here:

Karan Johar hosts party for Katy Perry ahead of her concert; Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor attend

American pop star Katy Perry is all set for her performance at the OnePlus Musical Festival in Mumbai this weekend. Ahead of her concert, Katy received a warm welcome by the Bollywood fraternity at a party hosted by the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar on Thursday.

The party saw Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, and many others were in attendance. Several pictures and videos from the event have been circulating online. While one of the clips show host Karan and Alia in a serious conversation with the singer, some show Katy posing for pictures with Jacqueline and Aishwarya.

Check out all the pictures and videos here

Ananya also took to her Instagram to post a still with the singer from the party



View this post on Instagram Hot N Hot ❤️ A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:52am PST

(Also read: Katy Perry on headlining OnePlus Music Festival: This is one of the most important shows of my year)

The OnePlus Music Festival will take place on 16 November in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 10:28:19 IST