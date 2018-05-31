Karan Johar gatecrashes Kalank dance rehearsal; Fawad, Mahira Khan on magazine cover: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Varun Dhawan reveals Kalank surprise with Karan Johar

#AdityaRoyKapur will begin shooting for #kalank today. @karanjohar came to check on his rehearsals and revealed a beautiful surprise. @kritisanon also joins #Kalank. Good Friday just got bigger 2019 pic.twitter.com/QPciZrtshl — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2018

In a video posted by Varun Dhawan on Twitter, the actor revealed that Karan Johar has 'gatecrashed' the rehearsals for a dance number which will be featured in the upcoming movie Kalank. The video also reveals surprise guests Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Yami Gautam spotted outside Bombay High Court

Yami Gautam was recently spotted outside the Bombay High Court. The actress will be playing a lawyer in Shree Narayan Singh's next titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Singh's next also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and is based on the discrepancies of electricity bills in small towns.

Fawad Khan with Mahira Khan on the cover of Brides magazine

Fawad Khan too to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine Brides with feature the actor with Mahira Khan. Dressed in traditional attire, the cover shows the two Pakistani actors posing for the magazine's July issue. The caption read, "#Mahirakhan and #Fawadkhan come together for their first fashion editorial for @sfkbridals

Stay tuned to watch the entire feature."

Mahesh Babu wishes father Krishna happy birthday

My real hero.. my mentor.. my idol.. my pillar of strength.. my everything. Proud to be your son. Happy birthday Nana - the forever evergreen superstar. #HBDSuperStarKrishna ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ea7YKSHzx2 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2018

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, actor Mahesh Babu sent out birthday wishes for his father and superstar Krishna. He calls him his 'real hero' and 'mentor' and also said that his father is the 'evergreen superstar'.

Harshvardhan Kapoor poses with producers of his films

Harshvardhan Kapoor posted an Instagram picture with the two producers of his first two movies: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Anurag Kashyap. The caption read, "Producers of my first two films ... also my inspirations in many ways".

