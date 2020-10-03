Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, other filmmakers unite to curate content 'celebrating Indian values, culture'
Besides Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, other filmmakers like Dinesh Vijan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rohit Shetty will also participate in the Change Within initiative
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, and others have launched an initiative, "Change Within".
As part of the effort, the filmmakers pledged to make inspiring content about "valour, values and the culture" of India to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.
"It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell," read a joint statement, which was shared by Johar, Kapoor, and Rai on their official Twitter handles.
The filmmakers said they came together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement.
"As we embark on this new journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called ''India''.
"Drawing inspiration from our Honourable Prime Minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence," it added.
The filmmakers said they will be soon joined by "more creative contributors" for the initiative.
Check out the post
UPDATE... #KaranJohar, #RajkumarHirani, #AanandLRai, #EktaKapoor, #SajidNadiadwala, #RohitShetty, #DineshVijan to curate stories under the #ChangeWithin initiative pic.twitter.com/QLyA6e5kWx
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2020
In her tweet, Kapoor thanked PM Modi for including her in his vision for the country.
"Excited to be in such august company, recreating & curating stories that made our great nation stand tall with hope & integrity! JAI HIND," she wrote.
Rai tweeted,"We are humbled & gratified to make our little contributions with stories that exemplify d integrity & pride of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Jai Hind."
The joint statement was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Vishal Bhardwaj slams insider vs outsider debate, says there's 'no toxic work culture in the film industry'
Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj rubbished the claims of Hindi film industry being a ‘toxic workplace’, and said this is all a 'made-up phenomenon'
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer claims CBI probe has slowed down
The lawyer alleged NCB is conducting a "fashion parade" of Bollywood stars to divert media attention from the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Himani Shivpuri discharged from Mumbai hospital seven days after testing positive for coronavirus
Himani Shivpuri was receiving treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Holy Spirit hospital after getting admitted on 12 September.