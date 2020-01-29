Karan Johar congratulates Kangana Ranaut for Padma Shri, says wouldn't mind working with the actor

Karan Johar, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri alongside Kangana Ranaut, says he is 'honoured' to receive the award with the actor. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker spoke highly of the actor, clarified reports of their alleged animosity and said he will call Ranaut if he finds a role for her .

Extending his wishes Johar says, "So much has been said about Kangana, me and some kind of rivalry or simmering tension. But at every public event, we’ve met, we’ve greeted each other graciously. Whatever may have been said or insinuated in print, I think I’m too old and wise to hold any kind of malice in my heart for anybody. As a filmmaker, I respect Kangana’s talent, craft, and what she brings to the table. She is an actor who has proved her mettle and is deserving of the honour. Besides Ekta and Adnan Sami, I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri alongside Kangana"

When quizzed if viewers will see the two collaborate on a project, Johar adds that if he ever has a film suited for Ranaut, he will 'pick up the phone and call her'. Further he adds that the things written on social media are 'irrelevant' to him. He says, "I’m a filmmaker and she’s an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it."

The tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar began ever since the actress sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood, dubbing the latter as "the flagbearer of nepotism" on his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Previously, Ranaut had also wished the filmmaker on Padma Shri and said that 'he totally deserves the honour'. She had said, "As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 10:46:10 IST