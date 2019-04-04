Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore
Karan Johar unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore on 3 April, 2019. Quite befitting to Johar's favourite pose, the wax statue depicts the filmmaker taking a selfie while pouting.
Karan shared pictures of his outfit for the occasion - an all-white ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.
For my statue reveal at @mtssingapore in @dolcegabbana 📷 @rajeev_gogoi styled by @nikitajaisinghani !! This is not the wax statue this is me!!! Statue coming up.... A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Johar's mother Hiroo Johar was also present at the occasion too.
This also makes Karan the first Indian filmmaker to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum, Singapore.
The first #Indian filmmaker to make his mark at #MadameTussauds. Congratulations @karanjohar, here's to standing tall forever more! #KaranJoharAtTussauds pic.twitter.com/s5WtkOPX8X
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 4, 2019
The filmmaker had teased the information a few days back on social media when he had tweeted a photograph of himself showing his hand imprint. Karan's statue joins the likes of Mahesh Babu, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan among others.
Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019
