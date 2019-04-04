You are here:

Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore

Karan Johar unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore on 3 April, 2019. Quite befitting to Johar's favourite pose, the wax statue depicts the filmmaker taking a selfie while pouting.

Karan shared pictures of his outfit for the occasion - an all-white ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.

Johar's mother Hiroo Johar was also present at the occasion too.

This also makes Karan the first Indian filmmaker to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum, Singapore.

The filmmaker had teased the information a few days back on social media when he had tweeted a photograph of himself showing his hand imprint. Karan's statue joins the likes of Mahesh Babu, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan among others.

Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 09:54:36 IST