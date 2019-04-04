You are here:

Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 09:54:36 IST

Karan Johar unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore on 3 April, 2019. Quite befitting to Johar's favourite pose, the wax statue depicts the filmmaker taking a selfie while pouting.

Karan shared pictures of his outfit for the occasion - an all-white ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

For my statue reveal at @mtssingapore in @dolcegabbana 📷 @rajeev_gogoi styled by @nikitajaisinghani !! This is not the wax statue this is me!!! Statue coming up.... A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Johar's mother Hiroo Johar was also present at the occasion too.

This also makes Karan the first Indian filmmaker to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum, Singapore.

The filmmaker had teased the information a few days back on social media when he had tweeted a photograph of himself showing his hand imprint. Karan's statue joins the likes of Mahesh Babu, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan among others.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 09:54:36 IST

