Karan Johar becomes first Indian filmmaker to get his statue at Madame Tussauds London

FP Staff

Apr,19 2018 13:05:00 IST

Karan Johar has become the first Bollywood filmmaker to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. Johar, who has also judged several reality shows, produced regional cinema and hosted talk shows, was in London to get measured for the statue.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar at Madame Tussauds London

His statue will take approximately six months to get ready and be unveiled later this year, which also marks 20 years of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His statue will apparently be showcased in different countries, especially Asia, since the director seems to have a huge fan base in the continent.

Johar announced the news on Twitter with a photo.

The filmmaker was most recently seen as a judge on India's Next Superstars alongside director Rohit Shetty. Johar has also appeared in several movies in short but memorable role, latest being Welcome to New York.

Johar recently announced his next film, Kalank, which stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film releases on 19 April, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 13:05 PM

tags: #Karan Johar #Madame Tussauds #Madame Tussauds London

