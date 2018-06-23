You are here:

Karan Johar, Arjun Kappor, Kriti Sanon attend IIFA Rocks 2018 on eve of award ceremony

FP Staff

Jun,23 2018 12:48:44 IST

IIFA Rocks 2018, a musical night of the IIFA Awards and Weekend on 22 June was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Twitter@IIFA

Kriti Sanon and Iliana Vintaur on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks. Twitter@IIFA

Shantanu and Nikhil put up a show on the evening that precedes the main event to be held on 24 June. Twitter@IIFA

Karan Johar also hosted a small segment of the event. He will be co-hosting the IIFA Awards with Ritiesh Deshmukh. Twitter@IIFA

Legendary Bollywood actress Rekha will be seen performing after nearly two decades at the IIFA Awards. Twitter@IIFA

Arjun Kapoor on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks. Twitter@IIFA

Curtain raiser of the IIFA Awards and Weekend 2018 in Bangkok.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 12:49 PM

tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Ayushmann Khurrana #Bangkok #Bollywood #IIFA Awards 2018 #IIFA Rocks #Iulia Vintaur #Karan Johar #Kartik Aaryan #Kriti Sanon #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay

