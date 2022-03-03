Karan Johar shared that three new artists Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada will be joining his team at Dharma from the upcoming film Bedhadak

Filmmaker-Producer Karan Johar took to social media and shared the first look of his upcoming project Bedhadak. The movie marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Shanaya Kapoor, who starts her journey as a Bollywood actor with Dharma Productions film, is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor.

Johar also shared Kapoor's first look as Nimrit from Bedhadak. “Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen.” Check out the post here:

Along with Kapoor's first look, Johar also shared the first look of her co-stars Lalwani and Pirzada. Johar asserted that the makers of the film are bringing "a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed".

Check the announcement here:

For the unversed, Lalwani has earlier worked on several popular TV shows, including MTV India’s Warrior High, Porus and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has directed hit movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Following that, Kapoor also made a cameo in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives on Netflix last year. She had earlier made headlines after making her debut in 2019 Le Bal in Paris.