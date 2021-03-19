Karan Johar announces new anthology Ajeeb Daastaans with Netflix India; film to start streaming on 16 April

Karan Johar shared the teaser of Ajeeb Daastaans, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, and Kayoze Irani, which features 'four individual stories that are stranger than reality itself.'

After Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is bringing another anthology of interesting tales to Netflix titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The producer-director shared the film's teaser on social media on Friday, 19 March, and announced the release date. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the film will stream from 16 April.

Karan posted on Twitter that the film has "four individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

Check out Johar's announcement tweets here

It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself. pic.twitter.com/GMIaJc0QPp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2021

I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2021

Ajeeb Daastaans is full of interesting twists and turns that delve into unexplored spaces and fractured relationships. The teaser shows glimpses of the stories which are a mixture of love, lust, and shock.

The film has been co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, and Student of The Year actor Kayoze Irani. It features Nushrratt Bharucha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawant, Inayat Verma, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Abhishek Banerjee in interesting roles.

As per reports, Ajeeb Daastaans was earlier called The Other. Netflix announced the movie during the introduction of their 2021 slate of projects. Apart from the three anthologies, Karan Johar has also produced Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, Drive, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Guilty for the OTT platform.