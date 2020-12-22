Karan Johar announces a series in collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence

The Change Within initiative's series will have seven episodes and will 'highlight valour, values and culture of India'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday (22 December) announced a series as part of the 'Change Within' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain will tell stories of the country's emancipation.

Here is Johar's tweet

Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our FREEDOM @narendramodi ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TYK5Hd8BoQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2020

The series will have seven episodes highlighting "valour, values and culture of India."

The official handle of Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, tweeted that the team has come together to chronicle stories for "young audiences".

Last year, a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, was directed by Hirani. The director brought eight leading actors together for the special tribute, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

The 100-second video is based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values and features Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal.

"As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called 'India'," the statement added.

More creative contributors are expected to join in the coming days.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)