Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan bury the hatchet at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne?

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicked off today, 11 August. The event promises a rich dose of cinematic extravaganza, interesting sessions and fruitful discussions. The festival’s inauguration address saw leading Bollywood celebrities mark their presence. However, what caught audiences’ attention was the meeting between filmmaker Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. The duo reportedly had a bitter fallout over Aaryan being suddenly dropped from Johar’s production Dostana 2 in 2021.

The pictures were shared on Instagram by the festival’s official Instagram page. The duo looked dashing in black suits. Take a look:

Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured feud

Kartik Aaryan was roped in to play the lead role for Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. In 2021, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced that it had taken a decision to recast the project. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement read.

There were a number of rumours around Kartik Aaryan’s sudden exit from Dostana 2. In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star had broken his silence on the matter. “When there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it.” On the reasons for him leaving the film, he added, “I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy but in terms of script and not money.”