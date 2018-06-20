You are here:

Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana host grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018

FP Staff

Jun,20 2018 18:50:20 IST

Anukreethy Vas was crowned as the Femina Miss India World 2018 on 19 June. Twitter@feminamissindia

Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana hosted the evening. Twitter@ColorsTV

Jacqueline Fernandes performed at the grand finale of FBB Femina Miss India 2018. Twitter@FeminaIndia

Jury of the FBB Femina Miss India grand finale. Twitter

Top 12 of FBB Femina Miss India 2018. Twitter@feminamissindia

