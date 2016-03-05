You are here:

'Kar Gayi Chull': Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra promote 'Kapoor and Sons'

Mar 05, 2016 16:36:40 IST

Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt during the promotion of film Kapoor and Sons at Mithibai college in Mumbai (SOLARIS IMAGES)

Alia Bhatts dance moves and Sidharth Malhotra's biceps: highlights of the evening. (SOLARIS IMAGES)

Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt interact with their fans. (Gautam Salvi/SOLARIS IMAGES)

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:35:42 IST

