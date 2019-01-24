Kapil Sharma to reportedly host third wedding reception in Delhi for politicians and bureaucrats

Comedian Kapil Sharma got married to his girlfiriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year, and the wedding reception took place on 24 December , which was attended by Ranveer singh, Deepika Padukone, along with other Bollywood celebrities. However, as per India Today report, the couple is planning to host another wedding reception in Delhi next month. The couple has already hosted two wedding receptions; one in Amritsar and the other in Mumbai.

However, India Today reports that sources close to the couple revealed this reception will be held for politicians and bureaucrat acquaintances.

The comedian announced his wedding a couple of weeks ago on social media. He posted, "“With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect, and togetherness on 12th December 2018. We would like to thank each and everyone who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones.”

On work front, Kapil is back on small screen with his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show which premiered its first episode in December. The show is raking in good ratings, maintaining its top spot in terms of TRP ratings. The actor who was keeping a low profile all this while, is currently active on Twitter thanking his fans for their support.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 18:33:23 IST