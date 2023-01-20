Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is considered as comedy king of the country and there is no denying the fact that entertainment accompanies him wherever he goes. Therefore, when the makers announced that the comedian-turned-actor will be collaborating with critically acclaimed filmmaker Nandita Das for her upcoming project Zwigato, expectedly his fans couldn’t keep calm. Hence on Friday, his fans seem to be up for a treat as Kapil’s upcoming drama film has finally got a release date. Yes, you read that right. After being premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato will hit the theatres on 17 March. Dropping a motion poster of his look from Zwigato, Kapil shared this big news with the world through social media.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kapil wrote in the caption, “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider.” He ended his caption by tagging his director, Das and co-star Shahana Goswami. The motion poster shows Kapil riding a bike while sporting a yellow t-shirt atop black pants and carrying a big delivery bag on his shoulders.

The same motion poster was also shared on the official Instagram account of Applause Entertainment, with the caption, “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Written and Directed by Nandita Das.”

For the unversed, Zwigato is set in the seldom city of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and revolves around the story of a regular middle-class man Manas, who lost his factory floor manager job during the pandemic, and decides to become a food delivery rider. Earlier, Nandita Das’ Zwigato had its Indian premiere at the Kerala International Film Festival.

Ahead of Zwigato’s screening at Busan Film Festival, Kapil dropped its trailer on his Instagram account, last year on 19 September. The caption read, “Hope you will like it, need your love n blessings, the story of a common man.”

Kapil’s several industry friends praised the trailer. The Family Man famed actor Sharib Hashmi commented, “Kamaal trailer hai Paaji!!” Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Beautiful life is changing and so are our jobs!” Chitrangda Singh and Vir Das dropped a handful of clapping emoticons.

