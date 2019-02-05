Kapil Sharma meets former PM Manmohan Singh, 2019 Oscar nominees pose for class photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kapil Sharma meets former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh:

Comedian Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur at their residence on Tuesday. Kapil shared a set of pictures from the meeting on social media and wrote that they had a "heart to heart conversation about their roots in Amritsar." Meet the 91st Oscar nominees as they gather for traditional luncheon

Pop singer Lady Gaga, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron and African-American filmmaker Spike Lee were among scores of Oscar nominees who gathered for the traditional group photo on Monday, ahead of the Academy Awards. Actors Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Amy Adams, along with dozens of producers, editors, costume designers, documentary makers and musicians in 24 categories were also among those attending the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

Neha Kakkar makes a special appearance in brother Tony Kakkar's music video

Singer Neha Kakkar wasas a part of her brother Tony Kakkar's latest song titled 'Kuch Kuch' that revolves around school love stories. In the song, Neha is seen wearing a school uniform and is cast opposite actor Priyanka Sharma. A R Rahman, Anil Kapoor celebrate 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arrahman on Feb 4, 2019 at 6:27am PST

View this post on Instagram

It is my honour to have spent this morning celebrating music which has become eternal! Thank You for having us @arrahman. Having witnessed it in person today, #DharaviProject is something that will churn out the future music stalwarts of our country. God bless and Jai Ho! #SlumdogMillionaire

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Feb 4, 2019 at 2:13am PST

A R Rahman, Gulzar, Anil Kapoor and others attended the celebration for 10 years of the Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire. The event was held in Dharavi, Mumbai. Sushmita Sen attends a family wedding, dances to song 'Chunnari Chunnari'

View this post on Instagram

What memories guys!!!! I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing & just simply being among people that are ALL HEART!!!!❤️ Including these hotel guests who loved the music & feel of an Indian wedding so much, that I just had to get them dancing & boy HOW WELL they danced!!! @aaradhikachopra Thank you for assisting jktt!!!❤️ Life is truly a celebration!!! @rukmandhawan @shivchopra1 #shivwedsrukman #delhi mmmuuuah!!!❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Feb 4, 2019 at 9:30am PST

Sushmita Sen, her daughter Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are currently in Delhi to attend a family wedding. In one particular video, she is seen dancing the groom to a hit number from Biwi No 1, 'Chunari Chunari'. She is dressed casually in a pair of black jeans, t-shirt and a jacket. Virat Kohli shares a picture with wife Anushka Sharma titled with "mine"

View this post on Instagram mine @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 4, 2019 at 10:54pm PST

The Indian skipper shared a new photo with his actor wife in which the couple seem to be in a picturesque forest. The image is simply titled it, “Mine”. The couple has been vacationing together time since the New Year when Anushka joined her husband in Australia where India was playing then. After historic wins in both ODI and Test series in Australia, the team is now playing against New Zealand.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 19:19:09 IST