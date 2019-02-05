Kapil Sharma meets former PM Manmohan Singh, 2019 Oscar nominees pose for class photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Kapil Sharma meets former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh:
Thank you respected @dr.manmohan_singh for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our roots in Amritsar, especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am. Regards
Comedian Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur at their residence on Tuesday. Kapil shared a set of pictures from the meeting on social media and wrote that they had a "heart to heart conversation about their roots in Amritsar." Meet the 91st Oscar nominees as they gather for traditional luncheon
Meet the 91st #Oscars Class! #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/mB7oziiXfM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2019
Pop singer Lady Gaga, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron and African-American filmmaker Spike Lee were among scores of Oscar nominees who gathered for the traditional group photo on Monday, ahead of the Academy Awards. Actors Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Amy Adams, along with dozens of producers, editors, costume designers, documentary makers and musicians in 24 categories were also among those attending the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.
Neha Kakkar makes a special appearance in brother Tony Kakkar's music video
#KuchKuch by @tonykakkar ♥️ Btw.. Hua Kuch? . @priyanksharmaaa Tum Theek ho? ☺️ . @desimusicfactory and @anshul300 Present #KuchKuch . Video Directed by @prakharkhemka5 . Featuring @iamankittasharma @nagmamirajkar @_aashikabhatia_ @avrpranktv @vastavikmuhfaad @elena.durgarian . . . #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #PriyankSharma #AnkitaSharma #AashikaBhatia #NagmaMirajkar #DesiMusicFactory
Singer Neha Kakkar wasas a part of her brother Tony Kakkar's latest song titled 'Kuch Kuch' that revolves around school love stories. In the song, Neha is seen wearing a school uniform and is cast opposite actor Priyanka Sharma. A R Rahman, Anil Kapoor celebrate 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire
It is my honour to have spent this morning celebrating music which has become eternal! Thank You for having us @arrahman. Having witnessed it in person today, #DharaviProject is something that will churn out the future music stalwarts of our country. God bless and Jai Ho! #SlumdogMillionaire
A R Rahman, Gulzar, Anil Kapoor and others attended the celebration for 10 years of the Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire. The event was held in Dharavi, Mumbai. Sushmita Sen attends a family wedding, dances to song 'Chunnari Chunnari'
#chunarichunari This seems to be one of Shiv’s @shivchopra1 favourite songs for he knows all the steps!!! And his beautiful bride Rukman @rukmandhawan definitely has the BEST official wedding photo with yours truly, Good job Alisah ❤️ #cherished @aaradhikachopra love you guys!!!!❤️mmmuuuaaah A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on
What memories guys!!!! I will forever cherish these moments, dancing, singing & just simply being among people that are ALL HEART!!!!❤️ Including these hotel guests who loved the music & feel of an Indian wedding so much, that I just had to get them dancing & boy HOW WELL they danced!!! @aaradhikachopra Thank you for assisting jktt!!!❤️ Life is truly a celebration!!! @rukmandhawan @shivchopra1 #shivwedsrukman #delhi mmmuuuah!!!❤️
Sushmita Sen, her daughter Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are currently in Delhi to attend a family wedding. In one particular video, she is seen dancing the groom to a hit number from Biwi No 1, 'Chunari Chunari'. She is dressed casually in a pair of black jeans, t-shirt and a jacket. Virat Kohli shares a picture with wife Anushka Sharma titled with "mine"
mine @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
The Indian skipper shared a new photo with his actor wife in which the couple seem to be in a picturesque forest. The image is simply titled it, “Mine”. The couple has been vacationing together time since the New Year when Anushka joined her husband in Australia where India was playing then. After historic wins in both ODI and Test series in Australia, the team is now playing against New Zealand.
Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 19:19:09 IST