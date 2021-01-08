Kapil Sharma files FIR against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly duping him of Rs 5.7 cr

Kapil Sharma approached the criminal intelligence unit of Mumbai's crime branch on Thursday to file a complaint against Chhabria for allegedly taking Rs 5.70 crore from him and not delivering his vanity van.

Comedian Kapil Sharma approached the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday to file a complaint against well-known car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly taking Rs 5.70 crore from him and not delivering his vanity van.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambhe said that they are in the process of registering the first information report (FIR) against Chhabria for duping Sharma and they will verify the facts and investigate the case.

The report added that another crime branch officer has said that the police are likely to arrest Chhabria again on Friday.

The car designer was arrested by CIU on 28 December last year after the police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd, had allegedly availed loans from some non-banking companies by posing as customers looking to buy DC sports cars. Cops raided his Pune factory and seized 14 vehicles along with 40 engines. Following the end of his police remand, Chhabria was produced in court again and was granted judicial custody for 14 days.

According to a report in India Today, Sharma reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office at around 2 pm on 7 January and met the CIU in charge API Sachin Waze probing the case against Dilip Chhabria. He recorded his statement against the car designer there.

In an interaction with the media, Sharma said that he had read about Dilip Chhabria and his scam in newspapers and that is when he decided to meet the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The comedian revealed he had asked Chhabria to design a vanity van for which he had made full payment, but the van was never delivered. He had also complained to EOW earlier regarding it. Sharma added he is happy that people like Chhabria are being arrested.