After separating from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West secretly married Bianca Censori in January and since then the duo has been painting the town red with their PDA moments. The couple is currently in Italy and Bianca grabbed our eyeballs with her unconventional outfit as she was seen in a sheer nude-coloured catsuit in which most of her body was visible.

The pics of Bianca in this bold outfit have gone viral and are currently ruling social media. While in some images, she is seen covering her breasts, in some she is giving her profiles to the paps. Bianca paired the suit with nude tights and white heels.

On the other hand, Kanye West aka Ye opted for an all-black ensemble that included a baggy long-sleeve T-shirt and loose-fitting pants.

Reacting on couple’s pic, one user wrote, “I’m happy for Ye and his wife Bianca both look good with good vibe @ peace that’s what life is all about,” while another one commented, “I’m trying to read my book but I’m too distracted by Kanye West and his new wifey sitting next to us at the pool chatting about writing N** in Paris.”

Talking about Kim and Kanye’s divorce, Kris Jenner said, “You can’t control somebody else. He’s doing this to himself” She added, “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I will always feel that way, but God, if people knew. I would never do that to my kids. It’s just really crazy.”

On the other hand, Kim said, “Sometimes I feel if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. They used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be OK, don’t worry, just give him another chance. I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”