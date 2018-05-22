Kanye West tweets about 'Amma Mata' and power of hugs, unloads on obsession with smartphones

Kanye West's latest tweet-spree is also his most interesting.

The cocky, controversial rapper has courted countless contentions on the micro-blogging site recently. Not only did Kanye become the only prominent rapper who is cool with President Trump (Not even Mac Miller, the guy known for his 2011 hit single 'Donald Trump', supports Trump), he also became the only famous black person (other than Ben Carson, obviously) to publicly criticise Barack Obama.

Kanye's first tweet was a simple one. It said: "sometimes we all need hugs". Kanye then tweeted an image of Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, simply known as Amma, and wrote: "Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs".

sometimes we all need hugs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs pic.twitter.com/OBotiHWZUU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Amma is famous for the "healing power" of her hugs. Thousands of her devotees the world over line up for hours to hug her. "My message for the world is peace, love and compassion. Those are universal, like honey. You take honey anywhere it remains sweet," she told the BBC in 2012, while on a hugging mission to Australia. She once hugged 40,000 people over a period of 20 hours without taking a break in the Malaysian city of Penang.

The tweets that followed Amma and the need for hugs are something else entirely. It's like Kanye stepped out of a room after binge watching every episode of Black Mirror ever made, stumbled across a phone (not his own phone 'cause he got rid of it), and started tweeting about the barren wasteland the Earth will soon turn into.

Kanye wrote to almost 30 million followers asking them to treat their phones like a tool; like you would a hammer. "Would you walk around with a hammer in your pocket?" asked Kanye.

Look at your phone as tool not an obligation. Would you walk around with a hammer in your pocket? You would pick up a hammer when you needed it you would never be addicted or obligated to it. Use your phone like a hammer only pick it up when you need it. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

there was a time when we completely operated without phones. We're addicted to our phones. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Google dopamine — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

He followed it up with an astute observation: "We're addicted to our phones", and then asked people to google 'dopamine'. From here, Kanye ventured into territories previously uncharted by celebrities. Kanye a YouTube link to the four-episode-long BBC documentary The Century of Self by Adam Curtis and subtly slammed the culture of consumerism. Kanye went on to tweet about how people have been tricked into accepting the culture of rampant consumerism, which also drives our phone-obsessed lifestyles, and cited the advertisement of cigarettes as an example.

the century of self https://t.co/JVvJby2TFq It’s 4 hours long but you’ll get the gist in the first 20 minutes Basically Sigmund Frued’s nephew Edward Bernays capitalized off of his uncle’s philosophies and created modern day consumerism — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

before Edward Bernays Americans purchased things based off needs There was a a time in the 20s when women didn’t smoke in public so Edward Bernays masterminded a campaign to make it culturally acceptable so that companies could sell more cigarettes..it’s that kind of vibe.. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Maybe the next time Kanye runs into his in-laws, he can explain to them about consumerism and its effect on our lives and how harmful being addicted to out phones can be.

