You are here:

Kanye West reportedly looks to launch Yeezy, his new cosmetics, skincare and fragrances line

It seems like American rapper Kanye West is trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances, just like the women in his family.

According to TMZ, as per new legal documents, the 43-year-old rapper's company recently filed for a 'Yeezy' trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products.

These products include makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products, and perfumes, along with some hygienic products like toothpaste and deodorant, and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.

If Kanye's successful, he will be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's popular Kylie Cosmetics, which includes Khloe's Koko Kollection.

However, back in 2017, Kanye has tried to go this route before and filed similar documents to lock up the rights to 'DONDA brand cosmetics' which is named after his mother, but it didn't get finalised.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 10:25:15 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.