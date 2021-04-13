Kanye West files divorce documents, agrees to hold joint custody of children with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West approved of Kim Kardashian West's suggestion that two have joint custody of their four children and neither of them needs spousal support
Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.
West’s attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West’s divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their six and half year marriage.
West’s filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.
And like Kardashian West’s filing, West’s asks that the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.
According to Kardashian West’s 19 February petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it, they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.
The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.
also read
Hollywood actor Zack Avery arrested for allegedly masterminding multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme involving Netflix, HBO
Zach Avery, whose real name is Zachary Horwitz, told investors his company would buy film distribution rights and license them to Netflix and HBO but in fact had "no business relationship with either company", according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Anthony Hopkins to reunite with Westworld co-star Angela Sarafyan in indie film Where Are You
Where Are You is about a photographer who experiences an artistic decline and starts taking his aggressions out on his artist girlfriend.
Oscar 2021: Nominees, guests will get essential workers' waiver to attend ceremony in Los Angeles on 25 April
The Academy said that in order to "capture the risk of each person attending the event" a quarantine period will also be mandatory.