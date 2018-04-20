You are here:

Kanye West announces two new albums as follow-up to The Life of Pablo

FP Staff

Apr,20 2018 16:45:49 IST

Kanye West has announced two new albums, both releasing in June, as a follow-up to his 2016 studio album The Life of Pablo.

After returning to Twitter from an 11-month absence, the Grammy award-winning musician tweeted that the first album will be released on 1 June and will feature just seven songs and the second LP will be a collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost.

Kanye West also announced that Pusha T and Teyana Taylor will be releasing albums in the upcoming months. Pusha T’s new album arrives 25 May, while Teyana Taylor’s full-length will be released om 22 June.

The announcement comes after the rapper tweeted that he is penning a philosophy book that is set to be called Break the Simulation.

West's last album The Life of Pablo was released in 2016, and featured guest appearances from Rihanna, Chris Brown and Frank Ocean.

The rapper, however, has kept a relatively low profile since cancelling the last 21 dates of the 2016 tour in support of the album after he was hospitalised in Los Angeles for psychiatric evaluation.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 16:45 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Kanye West #Kid Cudi #Kids See Ghost #Pusha T #Teyana Taylor #The Life of Pablo #TuneIn

also see

Singer Papon reportedly left out from Assam's Bihu celebrations following Voice India Kids controversy

Singer Papon reportedly left out from Assam's Bihu celebrations following Voice India Kids controversy

Sudhir Mishra raps in new promotional song for Daas Dev, illuminating his Devdas-meets-Hamlet story

Sudhir Mishra raps in new promotional song for Daas Dev, illuminating his Devdas-meets-Hamlet story

One Republic, Tyga to perform in India for the first time: All you need to know

One Republic, Tyga to perform in India for the first time: All you need to know