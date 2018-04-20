Kanye West announces two new albums as follow-up to The Life of Pablo

Kanye West has announced two new albums, both releasing in June, as a follow-up to his 2016 studio album The Life of Pablo.

After returning to Twitter from an 11-month absence, the Grammy award-winning musician tweeted that the first album will be released on 1 June and will feature just seven songs and the second LP will be a collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost.

Kanye West also announced that Pusha T and Teyana Taylor will be releasing albums in the upcoming months. Pusha T’s new album arrives 25 May, while Teyana Taylor’s full-length will be released om 22 June.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Teyana Taylor June 22nd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

The announcement comes after the rapper tweeted that he is penning a philosophy book that is set to be called Break the Simulation.

West's last album The Life of Pablo was released in 2016, and featured guest appearances from Rihanna, Chris Brown and Frank Ocean.

The rapper, however, has kept a relatively low profile since cancelling the last 21 dates of the 2016 tour in support of the album after he was hospitalised in Los Angeles for psychiatric evaluation.

