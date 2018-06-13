You are here:

Kanye West 'alleges' music in Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool is lifted: 'I hear tracks similar to mine'

Jun,13 2018 14:21:54 IST

Rapper Kanye West says he would happily clear the rights for his songs for the Deadpool films.

On 12 June, he declared his love for both the movies (Deadpool and Deadpool 2) on Twitter, reports ew.com.

I love both Deadpool movies... I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine," he wrote. "Bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool."

He went on to praise the filmmakers, saying "your guys' writing and approach is so innovative. I love how you guys break the fourth wall", before adding that he's "down to clear" his music for the next movie.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson in the films, was quick to respond, and agreed that there were indeed some very suspicious similarities in the song choices and said he would take it up with the singer (Celine Dion) responsible.

Also read: Deadpool 2 movie review: Ryan Reynolds champions a sequel that's as memorable, entertaining as the first film

