Kanye West 'alleges' music in Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool is lifted: 'I hear tracks similar to mine'

Rapper Kanye West says he would happily clear the rights for his songs for the Deadpool films.

On 12 June, he declared his love for both the movies (Deadpool and Deadpool 2) on Twitter, reports ew.com.

I love both Deadpool movies... I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine," he wrote. "Bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool."

I love both Deadpool movies🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool … — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

He went on to praise the filmmakers, saying "your guys' writing and approach is so innovative. I love how you guys break the fourth wall", before adding that he's "down to clear" his music for the next movie.

your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson in the films, was quick to respond, and agreed that there were indeed some very suspicious similarities in the song choices and said he would take it up with the singer (Celine Dion) responsible.

Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion. https://t.co/NnMSBBNA9k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 12, 2018

