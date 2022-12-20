If any film has to be credited for revolutionising Kannada cinema, after the KGF franchise and 777 Charlie, then it hands down has to be Rishab Shetty’s directorial and starrer Kantara. After a thunderous run at the box office, the actioner is airing on OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both. Bringing the Kannada cinema to national recognition, Kantara stands tall among some of the blockbusters this year. The movie was welcomed by fans both on the big screens and OTT platforms with open arms, as movie lovers found its concept to be very different from conventional films. While even before the release of the movie it created a huge hype, the next hotly anticipated talk of the town after its release is the remuneration of the actors.

A recent News18 report revealed exactly the same. According to the report, Kishore, essaying the character of deputy range forest officer Muralidhar, bagged home Rs 1 crore for his power-packed performance. Spoilers alert! For the unversed, Murali is at loggerheads with the movie’s lead actor Rishab. While initially, he plays the role of an antagonist, towards the end Murali turns out to be a positive character.

Winning millions of hearts with her charm, Kantara’s leading lady Sapthami Gowda was truly loved on-screen for her impeccable performance. Essaying the character of a forest officer, Sapthami’s character Leela appeared caught between her duty and her love towards her village. The actress reportedly minted Rs 1 crore for her performance in Rishab’s Kantara.

The most awaited remuneration in the entire star cast of Kantara is of its director and lead actor Rishab Shetty. Largely responsible for the success of the film, Rishab was reportedly paid Rs 4 crore by Hombale films to direct and star in the movie.

If you are wondering then Kantara was made within a budget of Rs 16 crore. Made in Kannada and later dubbed into other Indian languages, Rishab’s directorial emerged as one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the year in the country, as it reportedly collected Rs 406.75 crore worldwide.

