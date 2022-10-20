Kantara: Karnataka Government announces monthly allowance for 'Daiva Narthakas'
The BJP-led Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.
Hombale films’ action thriller ‘Kantara‘ is leaving a trail of impact, not only on the audience and celebrities but also on important government officials. While the film has garnered immense love from all quarters, the audience, and the critics, it has also carved a special space in the hearts of Indian officials. Today, a member of Lok Sabha, PC Mohan announced that just like most of us, he is also adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention from the film Kantara. And also announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.
Taking to social media, he wrote the same “Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma.”
Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peeked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.
